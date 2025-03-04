Glaswegians love nothing better than a hearty portion of mac and cheese and it is right up there as one of our favourite comfort foods.
The fact that the city has an appreciation society for the humble dish pretty much says it all. Everyone has their own specific favourite places to go as well as their topping as some will opt for the classic which really is the test for any substantial mac and cheese as you appreciate the macaroni pasta and cheese sauce whilst others will look to add a little bit of further goodness such as bacon or even more cheese.
Here are nine of the best spots for mac and cheese in Glasgow that you have to try this year.
1. The Admiral Woods
Although they might have moved location in recent years, The Admiral Woods still serve one of the finest plates of mac & cheese in town with their ‘three little pigs’ dish being one of the standouts on their menu. 29 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6BZ. | The Admiral Woods
2. Sloans
Sloans have a selection of toppings which can be added to your mac and cheese as well as crumb or sauces. There’s also the option of the macaroni feast which is absolutely huge and served with four toppings, sauces and chips. 108 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8BG. | Sloans
3. The Woodside Inn
If you enjoy some comforting home cooking, head along to The Woodside Inn in Maryhill. 239 Maryhill Rd, Glasgow G20 7YB. | Supplied
4. La Lanterna
Experience the Italian twist on classic baked mac and cheese at La Lanterna, where every bite is a comforting hug from the kitchen. 35 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.