Best Mac and Cheese in Glasgow 2025: 9 of the best places for macaroni cheese in Glasgow

Published 4th Mar 2025

What's the best mac and cheese in Glasgow? That's a good question, here are some good answers - these nine spots across the city are the best places for mac and cheese in Glasgow in 2025

Glaswegians love nothing better than a hearty portion of mac and cheese and it is right up there as one of our favourite comfort foods.

The fact that the city has an appreciation society for the humble dish pretty much says it all. Everyone has their own specific favourite places to go as well as their topping as some will opt for the classic which really is the test for any substantial mac and cheese as you appreciate the macaroni pasta and cheese sauce whilst others will look to add a little bit of further goodness such as bacon or even more cheese.

Here are nine of the best spots for mac and cheese in Glasgow that you have to try this year.

1. The Admiral Woods

2. Sloans

3. The Woodside Inn

4. La Lanterna

