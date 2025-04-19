João Pedro Neves Filipe, better known in Glasgow as Jota, is Celtic’s star Portuguese winger renowned for his flair, creativity, and technical prowess. Born on March 30, 1999, in Lisbon, he began his football journey at Benfica's youth academy, progressing through their ranks to make appearances for both Benfica B and the senior team. Seeking more first-team opportunities, Jota was loaned to Real Valladolid in Spain during the 2020–21 season, where he showcased his potential with notable performances.

In 2021, Jota joined Celtic on loan, a move that proved to be transformative. During his initial season, he made 29 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing several assists. His contributions were instrumental in Celtic's triumphs in the Scottish Premiership and the League Cup. Recognising his impact, Celtic secured his services permanently in 2022 for £6.5 million. In his first full season, Jota continued to impress, adding another 11 goals to his tally and playing a key role in the team's domestic successes.​

In July 2023, Jota made a high-profile move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad for £25 million, joining international stars like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté. However, his time in Saudi Arabia was short-lived, and in August 2024, he transferred to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. After less than five months, he departed Rennes and returned to Celtic in January 2025 on a five-and-a-half-year contract .​

Since rejoining, Jota has quickly re-establishing himself as a pivotal figure in Celtic's attacking lineup . His return has been met with enthusiasm from fans and teammates alike, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his promising career. Jota has spoken warmly about his time in Glasgow and has built up a repertoire of favourite bars, restaurants and record shops. Here’s Jota’s favourite Glasgow places.

1 . The Brazen Head Jota made a surprise appearance at The Brazen Head in the Gorbals in May 2023. He posed for pictures with regulars in his retro Celtic bumblebee jersey and was shown round the pub. A few days after his visit, he scored the winning goal in the Scottish cup semi final against Rangers. | Jota Filipe

2 . La Lanterna West End Jota was pictured alongside Matt O'Riley, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Benjamin Siegrist dining at La Lanterna West End on Great Western Road at Kelvinbridge. | La Lanterna

3 . The Hidden Lane Jota was spotted flicking through the racks at Music From Big Blue on the Hidden Lane in Finnieston. | Jota Filipe