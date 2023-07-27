This summer GlasgowWorld is celebrating our city. We have teamed up with 5pm to offer exclusive deals for discounts at some fantastic local restaurants.

Porter & Rye is one of the 101 best places in the world to order a steak.

As we celebrate the Best of Glasgow this month, here's your chance to visit five of the top restaurants in the West End with an exclusive discount.





Today’s Big Deal is for a 20oz côte de boeuf sharing steak for two, accompanied by two sauces, two sides and a glass of house wine each.

Popular sides include the truffle salt fries, black garlic mash and bone marrow mac ‘n’ cheese. Save up to 38% when you book your deal for two for £55.

The sister bar and restaurant to the Finsbay in Milngavie, the Finsbay Flatiron is a steak restaurant on Woodlands Road. By day, it is light and airy with stripped walls, pale wood and white, bright furniture. By night it has an inviting, warm glow.

The Big Deal is for a signature flat iron steak with your choice of sauce or topper and side. Toppers include blue cheese, Gochujang prawns and Corrie fried egg.

Or choose from sauces such as roast garlic and parsley or bone marrow butter. Sides on offer include mac and cheese topped with pancetta and truffle and parmesan fries. Dine for one for £15, your discounted deal for two people is £29. Click the link above for full details.

Roastit Bubbly Jocks is a contemporary Scottish restaurant on Dumbarton Road serving up Caledonian classics with continental flair.

Try out the stylish scran with this Big Deal for a meal for two. Choose a tasty main course each plus either a glass of Prosecco each or bottle of wine to share.

Choices include the corn fed chicken supreme, Lyonnaise potatoes, Stornoway black pudding & jus, and the seared Argyll venison, butternut puree, sweet potato dauphinoise, red cabbage & jus.

There’s also the Dingwall veggie haggis, neeps, tatties & pepper sauce, and the lime, coconut, soy tempeh Panang curry & black rice. Book your local meal deal now for £25 or £35.

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s West End on Great Western Road, you’ll find The Scallion, a gastropub serving the highest quality food and cocktails.

Expect tasty choices such as the Scallion beef burger with cheddar, caramelized spring onions and pickles; the Korean fried chicken burger with shredded lettuce, kimchi and gochujang red pepper mayo and the Coo In Irn Bru burger topped with haggis, caramelised onions and smothered in irn bru gravy!

The Big Deal fro £22 for two people also includes a glass of wine, beer or soft drink each.

Rickshaw & Co is a vibrant street food restaurant offering an array of delicious and unique dishes, straight from India and Bangladesh.

Option one is for two people to enjoy a tiffin lunch – expect a tasty mix of food in a stainless-steel tin, which keeps it fresher and warmer for longer.

Choose two starters, including keema pav, samosa, okra fries and chicken or fish pakora, followed by two curries that may include Indian green curry, chana masala, chatpata chicken, pataka paneer tikka roll, and old school malaider, with various meat and veg options available.

You can also choose two sundries from a range of breads, rices and salad dishes. Supplements apply to some dishes, and the Tandoori Express, Rock ‘N’ Roll and Dum Biryani sections are not included.

The tiffin lunch includes three daily specials, as well as a bread and rice each, and is available daily from noon ‘til 3.30pm.

Option two is for six sharing plates between two people, from a variety of sections on the extensive menu. Your discount deals are for £15 or £19.99.