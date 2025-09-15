Best of Glasgow: Ubiquitous Chip reopens with a renewed sense of purpose

Ubiquitous Chip has officially re-opened following a £1.2 million restoration with a menu featuring Shetland cod and Newtonmore venison

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Glasgow’s most famous restaurants, Ubiquitous Chip, reopened at the weekend after renovation work that revamped the kitchens, added a new roof and updated the dining room. The venue, an idiosyncratic collection of rooms for food and drink that have evolved over the decade, is welcoming guys again as it continues the story that started with their first service in 1971.

The reopening was marked by a stream of familiar faces enjoying the celebratory atmosphere including Scottish folk band Talisk who played a set in the bar and actor Tommy Flanagan who had dinner with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests dining in the testaurant can choose from a seasonal a la carte menu and a new tasting menu, with fresh fish and seafood from local supplier John Vallance and vegetables from Renfrewshire-based, Barnhill Farm. A selection of herbs and spices to complete the menu have also been foraged by Maxime Cour Sauvage.

Paul Trainer

For those dining in the brasserie, a more informal experience will see guests enjoy a mix of sharing and small plates including beef tartare, monkfish cheek kebab and buttermilk fried chicken waffles. In addition, the fully upgraded kitchen brings a first for The Chip, with a new pub snacks menu available in the Big Pub.

An extension to the refurbished Wee Whisky Bar – which offers a choice of 100 whiskies - introduces a new, intimate private dining and events space. Across the venues other bars, a selection of classic cocktails, re-imagined by the Chip’s mixologist, and a choice of 300 selected wines cover all taste preferences.

Head Chef Doug Lindsay, who has led The Chip’s kitchen for more than 20 years, notes the menu offerings continued focus on seasonal Scottish produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a joy to see full tables again, and to observe guests discovering our new dishes for the first time. There’s a lot that’s changed behind the scenes, but we’ve kept the heart of The Chip exactly where it’s always been.

“This project has focused on preserving what people love about us, while allowing space for fresh ideas and a few surprises.”

New soft furnishings and lighting features refresh the building, with sofa style banquette seating, enriched with plush cushions in a blend of warm and complementary tones in the new look Brasserie, further enhancing the overall elegance of the surroundings.

General Manager, Will Allen, added: “We’ve had such a warm response, from people who’ve been coming here for years and those who have walked in for the first time. It’s great to feel a real energy reignited, and this is only the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The restoration has been about making sure The Chip is ready for the future, not just for us as a team, but for everyone who’s made it part of their lives over the years. The response has been exceptional and we’re looking forward to everything that’s to come.”

Advance booking is recommended, please visit: Explore Our Venues | Ubiquitous Chip to secure your table.