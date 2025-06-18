Best Pub in Glasgow 2025: 14 of the best pubs in Glasgow according to locals in 2025

Glasgow is home to many fine pubs spread across the city where you will always receive a warm welcome.
We asked our readers to tell us what the best pub in the city was with plenty of people getting in touch with us to let us know where they like to head to for a pint or dram.
Here are 14 of the best pubs you can visit right now in Glasgow according to Glaswegians.
1. The Pot Still
The Pot Still has a massive selection of Whisky’s and it is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots for a dram in the city centre. 154 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still
2. The Horse Shoe
One of the finest examples of an island bar open-plan pub in Scotland. It has the longest continuous bar in the UK, measuring 32m (104ft 3in). Built in 1870 and remodelled in 1885–7 by John Scouller and again in 1901, when the partitions between sitting rooms and the bar were removed. 17-19 Drury Street, Glasgow G2 5AE. | The Horse Shoe
3. The Scotia
Glasgow's oldest bar, live music and great pints are at its core. Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW | The Scotia
4. The Tolbooth
The Tolbooth on Trongate proudly displays its heritage above the front door - the pub has been a fixture on Glasgow’s gateway to the East End for over 100 years now. 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA. | Contributed