With anticipation building for this year’s Glasgow Bar Awards, the event has officially announced its finalists across all 12 categories.

The fourth annual awards, organised by Backs! Hospitality, celebrate the resilience, creativity, and excellence within Glasgow’s dynamic bar scene. The evening will be a celebration of the industry’s finest, featuring premium drinks, entertainment, and an epic gathering of hospitality professionals.

This year’s Glasgow Bar Awards is the biggest event to date with 12 categories, including new additions such as Best Late Bar and Best Restaurant Bar, joining fan favourites like Best Cocktail and the coveted Best Bar.

David Smillie co-founder of the awards said: "Congratulations to all the finalists of the 2025 Glasgow Bar Awards! The response this year has been phenomenal, with over 1200 members of the city’s hospitality community casting their votes.

“It’s a true reflection of the passion and talent that make Glasgow’s bar scene one of the best in the world. We can’t wait to celebrate the winners and bring everyone together for an unforgettable night at the Glasgow Bartenders Ball later this month.

Here are the best recommended restaurants bars in Glasgow right now according to Glasgow Bar Awards 2025.

1 . Glasgow Bar Awards The winners will be revealed at The Glasgow Bartender’s Ball, hosted at Saint Luke’s on Monday 17 February 2025. | Supplied

2 . Sebb's Sebb's on Miller Street is the latest newcomer to this list. The underground bar and restaurant below Margo has an interesting cocktail list and has food cooked over fire. It’s the new city centre destination for daytime sessions and late nights sound-tracked by DJs playing vinyl. 68B Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Gaby Soutar Photo: Gaby Soutar

3 . Sugo Pasta Sugo is hands down one of Glasgow's busiest restaurants that is packed most nights. Head here for comforting plates of pasta paired with great drinks. 70 Mitchell Street, Glasgow G1 3LX. | Sugo

4 . The Finnieston The Finnieston is a celebrated and sustainable Scottish seafood restaurant & Glasgow's premier gin bar, located in the thriving heart of Finnieston. 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | The Finnieston