Best of Glasgow: 25 best restaurants in Glasgow 2025 as chosen by Glaswegians

Glasgow is a food city. It is filled with some of the best restaurants in the country and it’s people are proud of that fact. They have incredible restaurants right on their doorstep and when they find one they like, they will tell you.

So we asked our readers which restaurants they recommend and they absolutley did not let us down. These restaurants demonstrate the diversity of the Glaswegian palette.

From the finest Scottish cuisines to some of the best Indian and Chinese food you’ll find anywhere, this list has it all.

Keep reading to find out 25 best restaurants in Glasgow 2025 as chosen by Glaswegians

1 . The Buttery Established in 1870, The Buttery stands as one of Scotland's best known restaurants and is thought to be Glasgow's oldest culinary establishment. It's fine dining is popular with our readers. 652 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8UF | Supplied

2 . Ho Wong An institution in Glasgow, Ho Wong has been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong

3 . Anchor Line Housed in its namesakes former offices, the Anchor Line brings a touch of class to the city centre and is a favourite with Glaswegians for celebrations. 12 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DH | Anchor Line Glasgow Facebook

4 . The Gannet Since opening their doors in Finnieston in 2013, The Gannet has been a huge part of the vibrant food and drink scene in Finnieston. It's much loved by Glaswegians. 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB. | The Gannet