Scotland is recognised worldwide for its seafood cuisine and Glasgow is no different. The city boasts several respected seafood restaurants, from old favourites serving Scottish specialities to new openings with fresh offerings.
The city centre, West End and Finnieston are all home to some of Glasgow’s best spots for seafood.
We take a look at ten well-known restaurants in Glasgow with fish, shelfish, lobsters, crabs or other seafood on the menu.
1. Crabshakk - 1114 Argyle Street / 18 Vinicombe Street
Crabshakk has established itself as one of the finest spots in Glasgow for shellfish in the last decade. There’s no better place for crab cakes or lobster in the city in our opinion. Get involved at either one of their restaurants in Finnieston or Vinicombe Street. | Supplied
2. The Buttery - 652 Argyle St
Established in 1870, The Buttery stands as one of Scotland's best known restaurants and is thought to be Glasgow's oldest culinary establishment. Scottish seafood and fish form the basis of some of their most popular dishes. | Supplied
3. The Anchor Line - 12–16 St Vincent Place
Seafood doesn’t get more upmarket than in the Anchor Line. Based in a former cruise ship booking office, the surroundings are opulent to say the least. Order alongside a cocktail or a fine white wine for a great time with a date or a pal. | The Anchor Line
4. Gamba - 225A W George Street
West George Street’s Gamba opened in 1998 and continues to impress with a large seafood menu, including its token ginger fish soup and other delicacies. Its range of options, heavy on Scottish produce, have seen it listed in the prestigious Good Food Guide for more than 20 years. | Gamba
