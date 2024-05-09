Best Spanish restaurant in Glasgow: 9 of the best Spanish restaurants in Glasgow

Whenever the sun is shining in Glasgow, nothing quite beats heading out for some tapas and couple of drinks.

Tapas is a great thing to eat when meeting up with friends as you can pick dishes which you enjoy and also be introduced to new flavours meaning there is something to suit everyone.

Glasgow has fully embraced Spanish food with these being some of the finest restaurants to go to sample tapas and outstanding cuts of meats.

Here are 9 of our favourite Spanish restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Malaga Tapas Malaga Tapas is a family run restaurant which has three premises in and around Glasgow. You will be able to sample authentic Spanish dishes here and enjoy a cold pint of Madri. 213-215 St Andrews Rd, Glasgow G41 1PD.

2 . Brutti Compadres Brutti Compadres is tucked away in Glasgow's Merchant City and is sometimes described as one of the city's best kept secrets. 1TS, 3 Virginia Ct, Glasgow G1 1TE.

3 . The Spanish Butcher The Spanish Butcher is set within a chic, modern New York loft style interiors. Make sure to order jamon croquetas and Galician cuts. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.

4 . Cafe Andaluz No matter whether you are in Glasgow's West End or city centre, catch up with friends at Cafe Andaluz who serve a great selection of tapas dishes in an Andalusian atmosphere. 12-15 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DW.