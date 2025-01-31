Best Steak in Glasgow: 6 of the best steakhouses in Glasgow for Valentine's Day 2025

If you are yet to book a table for you and your loved one for Valentine’s Day, don’t fear as we have put together some of our favourite steakhouses in Glasgow where you might be lucky to get a booking.
There is no shortage of great restaurants in the city to enjoy steak, but we wanted to put together some of our favourites.
Here are six of the best steakhouses in Glasgow for Valentine’s Day 2025.
1. Porter & Rye
Porter & Rye offers some of the best cuts of meat you can find in Glasgow. The restaurant in Finnieston was recognised as one of the best steak restaurants in the world by by the London-based Uppercut Media. 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Porter & Rye
2. The Spanish Butcher
The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher
3. Tiffney's Steakhouse
Tiffney's is beautifully presented and cooked to perfection seemingly every time - their steaks are best accompanied by a lovely dark glass of red wine. The perfect West End Valentine's Day spot. 61 Otago St, Glasgow G12 8PQ. | Tiffney's Steakhouse
4. The Butchershop Bar & Grill
Treat yourself to a 45 day dry-aged Porterhouse at The Butchershop Bar & Grill which is one of the top spots in the city to enjoy a steak. 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD. | The Butchershop Bar & Grill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.