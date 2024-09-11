Best steak in Glasgow: 8 of the best steakhouses in Glasgow ranked definitively

Glasgow is a city which knows how to do a steak right with there being plenty of outstanding steakhouses spread across the city.
Recently, a list of the world’s 101 best steak restaurants was published by the London-based Uppercut Media with only one Scottish restaurant being named in the list which is right here in Glasgow.
Judges said: “Nestled in the heart of Glasgow’s Finnieston neighbourhood, Porter & Rye is a haven for steak aficionados and lovers of fine dining alike.
“This stylish establishment seamlessly blends contemporary chic with traditional warmth, offering an inviting atmosphere where guests can indulge in exceptional cuisine and impeccable service.
“At the heart of Porter & Rye’s menu is a selection of in-house dry-aged premium cuts of beef, selected by John Gilmour butchers expertly aged for maximum flavour and tenderness.
“From the succulent ribeye to the flavourful Porterhouse, each steak is cooked to perfection over an open flame, imparting a delicious smoky char that enhances its natural richness.”
Here are the other fantastic steakhouses which you can also visit in Glasgow.
