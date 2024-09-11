Best steak in Glasgow: 8 of the best steakhouses in Glasgow ranked definitively

Glasgow is a city which knows how to do a steak right with there being plenty of outstanding steakhouses spread across the city.

Recently, a list of the world’s 101 best steak restaurants was published by the London-based Uppercut Media with only one Scottish restaurant being named in the list which is right here in Glasgow.

Judges said: “Nestled in the heart of Glasgow’s Finnieston neighbourhood, Porter & Rye is a haven for steak aficionados and lovers of fine dining alike.

“This stylish establishment seamlessly blends contemporary chic with traditional warmth, offering an inviting atmosphere where guests can indulge in exceptional cuisine and impeccable service.

“At the heart of Porter & Rye’s menu is a selection of in-house dry-aged premium cuts of beef, selected by John Gilmour butchers expertly aged for maximum flavour and tenderness.

“From the succulent ribeye to the flavourful Porterhouse, each steak is cooked to perfection over an open flame, imparting a delicious smoky char that enhances its natural richness.”

Here are the other fantastic steakhouses which you can also visit in Glasgow.

1 . The Spanish Butcher Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher which is one of Glasgow's finest steak restaurants. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher

2 . Porter and Rye Why not go for a 20oz côte de boeuf for sharing at Porter and Rye in Finnieston. They remain the only restaurant in Scotland recognised for serving one of the world's best steaks. 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Porter and Rye

3 . Tiffney's Steakhouse Both house cuts at Tiffney's Steakhouse in Glasgow's West End, whether it be sirloin or ribeye are excellent. 61 Otago St, Glasgow G12 8PQ. | Tiffney's Steakhouse

4 . The Butchershop Bar & Grill Treat yourself to a 45 day dry-aged Porterhouse at The Butchershop Bar & Grill which is one of the top spots in the city to enjoy a steak. 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD. | The Butchershop Bar & Grill