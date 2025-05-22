Nothing quite beats heading out for a Sunday roast at the weekend which is made even better if you know you have the Monday off work.

If you are planning on heading out for the day on Sunday, you’ll need to make sure to get a bite to eat with these eight restaurants and bars being some of our favourite places to head to for a roast dinner in Glasgow.

So no matter what your favourite meat, we have you covered with some of the best the city has to offer.

1 . The Loveable Rogue Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS. | Supplied

2 . The McMillan The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner. The Sunday roast includes either topside of beef, chicken breast or roasted cauliflower served with garlic roast potatoes, mash, cauliflower cheese, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and house gravy. 862 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

3 . Porter & Rye Porter & Rye were named named in the 50 Best Sunday Roasts in the UK in 2024. The roast beef and braised ox cheek roast includes bone marrow gravy, beef dripping Yorkshire puddings, honey glazed carrots, creamed cabbage with smoked pancetta, beef dripping & rosemary roast potatoes, roast garlic mash, charred shallot & buttered tenderstem. 1131 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Porter & Rye