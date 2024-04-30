Nothing quite beats heading out for a Sunday roast at the weekend which is made even better if you know you have the next day off.

If you are planning on heading out for the day on Sunday, you’ll need to make sure to get a bite to eat with these eight restaurants and bars being some of our favourite places for a roast dinner in Glasgow.

So no matter what your favourite meat, we have you covered with some of the best the city has to offer.

1 . Saint Luke’s Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from noon. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ.

2 . Bag O'Nails Enjoy the cut of the day at Bag O'Nails served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding, roasties and plenty of veg. 165 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AA.

3 . The McMillan The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner.