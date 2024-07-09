Although we love to speak about the great restaurants across Glasgow, sometimes we aren’t in the mood to head out but instead order in a takeaway.
There is no shortage of great takeaways across Glasgow with all sorts of cuisines being on offer meaning you could easily order a different dish every night.
Here are some of the best places to order a takeaway from in Glasgow.
1. Salt and Chilli Oriental
Jimmy Lee’s Salt and Chilli Oriental has branches in the West End, Southside, Hamilton, and Edinburgh. You don't need to just trust our word, after a huge show at Hampden, P!nk put in an order to the Shawlands takeaway. 67 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. | Glasgowist
2. El Perro Negro
If you are in the mood for a big juicy burger, look no further than El Perro Negro in Woodlands who serve one of the finest burgers in Glasgow. 152 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF. | El Perro Negro
3. Dunya
Taste authentic Mediterranean flavours delivered straight to your home with an order from Dunya in the East End where you can enjoy kebabs, wraps and quzi. 540 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1NG. | Dunya
4. Salt and Vinegar
Nothing beats a good fish supper and one place we definitely recommend trying is Salt and Vinegar in the Southside of the city. 1044 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3EB. | Supplied
