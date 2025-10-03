Best Tennent's Glasgow: 17 pubs pouring the best pints of Tennent's in Glasgow

Tennent’s continues to be Scotland’s best-loved pint, outperforming major brands in pubs across the country—whether chain boozers or independent bars.
In Glasgow, most pubs will happily pour you a pint of Tennent’s, though the experience can vary depending on the pour and the temperature it’s served at.
To help you find the perfect pint, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite spots in Glasgow to enjoy a pint of Tennent’s lager.
Here are 17 of the best pubs in Glasgow’s serving top pints of Tennent’s right now.
1. The Gate
There is absolutely no messing about with the Tennent's at The Gate which is a great pub to head to in Glasgow's East End. Make sure to book a table though! 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | Tennent's Lager
2. The Citizen
One of the finest pints in the city is The Citizen’s Tennent’s Tank beer which is one of the freshet pints you can get. A pint will set you back £6.45 but it’s well worth it. 24 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2EU. | The Citizen
3. Queen's Park Cafe
Tennent’s is always flowing in the cafe with a constant stream of pints always getting poured in the Southside pub. It’s a favourite spot to go for Scotland fans before a match at Hampden Park. 530 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Queens Park Cafe
4. Kelvingrove Cafe
If you fancy a pint of Tennent's in trendy surroundings, get yourself down to the Finnieston's Kelvingrove Cafe. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe