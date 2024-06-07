Best Tennent's in Glasgow: 14 of the best pubs in Glasgow for a pint of Tennent’s

As sunny days start to become a bit more frequent in Glasgow, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places to head to in the city for a delicious pint of big juicy.

Majority of pubs, whether independent or chain that you will walk into in Glasgow will serve Tennent’s lager but some places can really be hit or miss depending on the head you get on your pint and the temperature which it is served at.

So whether you prefer to enjoy your pint in the comfort of a pub or a beer garden, we’ve got you covered for whatever you preference or the weather may be.

1 . The Gate The Gate is known for their cocktails but they also serve a great pint of Tennent's. One of our favourite spots for pre-gig drinks before heading across the road to the Barrowland Ballroom.

2 . The Citizen One of the finest pints in the city is The Citizen’s Tennent’s Tank beer which is one of the freshet pints you can get. A pint will set you back £5.85 but it’s well worth it.

3 . Woodside Inn A local neighbourhood favourite that always serves consistently delicious pints of Tennent’s.

4 . Malones Malones are the only other bar in Glasgow where you can get a tasty pint of tank Tennent's lager.