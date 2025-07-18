Tennent’s remains Scotland’s favourite beer and still outperforms big brands across the country in both chain and independent pubs.
Majority of pubs that you walk into in Glasgow will serve pints of Tennent’s, but some places can really be hit or miss depending on the head you get on your pint and the temperature which it is served at.
Here are 16 of our favourite spots in Glasgow to enjoy a pint of Tennent’s lager at this summer.
1. The Gate
There is absolutely no messing about with the Tennent's at The Gate which is a great pub to head to in Glasgow's East End. Make sure to book a table though! 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | Tennent's Lager
2. The Citizen
One of the finest pints in the city is The Citizen’s Tennent’s Tank beer which is one of the freshet pints you can get. A pint will set you back £6.45 but it’s well worth it. 24 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2EU. | The Citizen
3. Queen's Park Cafe
Tennent’s is always flowing in the cafe with a constant stream of pints always getting poured in the Southside pub. It’s a favourite spot to go for Scotland fans before a match at Hampden Park. 530 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Queens Park Cafe
4. Kelvingrove Cafe
If you fancy a pint of Tennent's in trendy surroundings, get yourself down to the Finnieston's Kelvingrove Cafe. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe
