Glaswegians will be getting set to head out over the weekend to enjoy the bank holiday as nothing quite beats having Monday off.

We can never guarantee the weather in Glasgow with it looking a bit overcast for the weekend but we can give sound advice on what boozers to head to.

So if you fancy a pint of T, head to these six pubs in Glasgow this weekend.

1 . The Gate There is absolutely no messing about with the Tennent's at The Gate which is a great pub to head to in Glasgow's East End this bank holiday weekend. Make sure to book a table though! 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP.

2 . The Georgic The Georgic in Shawlands take pride in their Tennent's and is a great pub to head to if you are out and about in the Southside. 1097 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YG.

3 . The Grove The Grove can claim to have liked Finnieston before it was cool with this being a great neighbourhood boozer for a pint of Tennent's. 8 Kelvingrove St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RX.

4 . BAaD If it's a sunny bank holiday weekend, get yourself down to the backyard at BAaD for a cracking pint of Tennent's in the sun. 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow G40 2SB.