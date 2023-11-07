Best Wedding Venue: Castle near Glasgow wins Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence
Condé Nast Johansens announced the winners of their international Awards for Excellence 2024
The occasion was marked with an awards ceremony at Kimpton Fitzroy London, with winners from across the globe attending. Crossbasket Castle at High Blantyre picked up the Best for Weddings, Parties and Celebrations in the UK section of the hospitality awards.
Charlotte Evans, Group Publishing Director at Condé Nast Johansens said: “We are delighted to celebrate new and returning establishments across the globe. Following our 40th anniversary last year, the 2024 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence continue to acknowledge, reward and honour luxury hospitality from our carefully chosen collection of recommended properties.”
For more than 40 years, Condé Nast Johansens has been the reference guide for independent travellers. Crossbasket is described as a “reinvented, regenerated and resplendent castle-hotel just outside Glasgow.”
“Masterfully restored to its former glory, the 600-year-old Crossbasket Castle was rescued from ruin in 2011 and opened as a five-star hotel in 2016. Located above the River Calder, The Lindsay Tower is the oldest part of the castle dating back to the 16th century.
“Today, this is the ultimate suite spanning four floors reached via a sweeping spiral stone staircase. All this majesty is situated in the hamlet of Blantyre (birthplace of explorer David Livingstone), on the outskirts of Glasgow.
“Conveniently accessed from the city, Crossbasket Castle is a tranquil, luxurious getaway with nine palatial bedrooms, each unique in character and named after a former owner of the castle. In addition there are two self-catering options located at the entrance of the estate. One of which is East Lodge, a traditional three-bedroomed, two-bathroom house (plus one shower room) with its own kitchen, sauna, shower/steam room and hot tub with views over the garden. The other is the two-bedroomed Gate Lodge also equipped with a kitchen, sauna, steam room, hot tub and views of the sprawling woodland.
“What’s more, Crossbasket is an idyllic exclusive-use venue with a stunning Grand Ballroom seating up to 250 guests for corporate gatherings and special occasions. And a gastronomic hotspot with the late Albert Roux’s son now at the helm of the fine-dining Albert & Michel Roux Jr Restaurant, which presents an indulgent gourmet experience for all the senses.”
The full list of United Kingdom winners are below.
Best New Hotel
THE NICI, Dorset, England
Best Recently Renovated Hotel
Matfen Hall, Northumberland, England
Best for Romance
Ness Walk, Inverness, Scotland
Best Service
Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire, England
Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment
The Residences at The Guardsman, London, England
Best Small & Exclusive Hotel
Hazel Bank Country House, The Lake District, England
Best Value Experience
Hurley House Hotel, Berkshire, England
Best Breakfast
Wild Thyme & Honey, Gloucestershire, England
Best Restaurant
Àclèaf at Boringdon Hall Hotel and Gaia Spa, Devon, England
Best Dining Experience
Omboo at Sopwell House, Hertfordshire, England
Best Bar
The Dandy Bar at The Mayfair Townhouse, London, England
Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside)
Watersmeet Hotel, Devon, England
Best Urban Hotel (Town, City)
The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences, London, England
Best Hotel Spa
SCHLOSS Roxburghe, Roxburghshire, Scotland
Best Countryside Hotel
Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire, England
Best for Families
Saunton Sands Hotel and Source Spa & Wellness, Devon, England
Best Dog Friendly
Ettington Park, Warwickshire, England
Best Immersive Experience
The Grove, Hertfordshire, England
Best for Weddings, Parties and Celebrations
Crossbasket Castle, Near Glasgow, Scotland
Best for Meetings and Events
Coworth Park, Berkshire, England
Best for Green Practices & Sustainability
Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, England
Best Destination Spa
Galgorm, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Best Treatment Menu
Coworth Park, Berkshire, England
Readers’ Award
Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, England