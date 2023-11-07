Condé Nast Johansens announced the winners of their international Awards for Excellence 2024

The occasion was marked with an awards ceremony at Kimpton Fitzroy London, with winners from across the globe attending. Crossbasket Castle at High Blantyre picked up the Best for Weddings, Parties and Celebrations in the UK section of the hospitality awards.

Charlotte Evans, Group Publishing Director at Condé Nast Johansens said: “We are delighted to celebrate new and returning establishments across the globe. Following our 40th anniversary last year, the 2024 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence continue to acknowledge, reward and honour luxury hospitality from our carefully chosen collection of recommended properties.”

For more than 40 years, Condé Nast Johansens has been the reference guide for independent travellers. Crossbasket is described as a “reinvented, regenerated and resplendent castle-hotel just outside Glasgow.”

“Masterfully restored to its former glory, the 600-year-old Crossbasket Castle was rescued from ruin in 2011 and opened as a five-star hotel in 2016. Located above the River Calder, The Lindsay Tower is the oldest part of the castle dating back to the 16th century.

“Today, this is the ultimate suite spanning four floors reached via a sweeping spiral stone staircase. All this majesty is situated in the hamlet of Blantyre (birthplace of explorer David Livingstone), on the outskirts of Glasgow.

“Conveniently accessed from the city, Crossbasket Castle is a tranquil, luxurious getaway with nine palatial bedrooms, each unique in character and named after a former owner of the castle. In addition there are two self-catering options located at the entrance of the estate. One of which is East Lodge, a traditional three-bedroomed, two-bathroom house (plus one shower room) with its own kitchen, sauna, shower/steam room and hot tub with views over the garden. The other is the two-bedroomed Gate Lodge also equipped with a kitchen, sauna, steam room, hot tub and views of the sprawling woodland.

“What’s more, Crossbasket is an idyllic exclusive-use venue with a stunning Grand Ballroom seating up to 250 guests for corporate gatherings and special occasions. And a gastronomic hotspot with the late Albert Roux’s son now at the helm of the fine-dining Albert & Michel Roux Jr Restaurant, which presents an indulgent gourmet experience for all the senses.”

The dining room at Crossbasket Castle

Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence

The full list of United Kingdom winners are below.

Best New Hotel

THE NICI, Dorset, England

Best Recently Renovated Hotel

Matfen Hall, Northumberland, England

Best for Romance

Ness Walk, Inverness, Scotland

Best Service

Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire, England

Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment

The Residences at The Guardsman, London, England

Best Small & Exclusive Hotel

Hazel Bank Country House, The Lake District, England

Best Value Experience

Hurley House Hotel, Berkshire, England

Best Breakfast

Wild Thyme & Honey, Gloucestershire, England

Best Restaurant

Àclèaf at Boringdon Hall Hotel and Gaia Spa, Devon, England

Best Dining Experience

Omboo at Sopwell House, Hertfordshire, England

Best Bar

The Dandy Bar at The Mayfair Townhouse, London, England

Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside)

Watersmeet Hotel, Devon, England

Best Urban Hotel (Town, City)

The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences, London, England

Best Hotel Spa

SCHLOSS Roxburghe, Roxburghshire, Scotland

Best Countryside Hotel

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire, England

Best for Families

Saunton Sands Hotel and Source Spa & Wellness, Devon, England

Best Dog Friendly

Ettington Park, Warwickshire, England

Best Immersive Experience

The Grove, Hertfordshire, England

Best for Weddings, Parties and Celebrations

Crossbasket Castle, Near Glasgow, Scotland

Best for Meetings and Events

Coworth Park, Berkshire, England

Best for Green Practices & Sustainability

Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, England

Best Destination Spa

Galgorm, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Best Treatment Menu

Coworth Park, Berkshire, England

Readers’ Award