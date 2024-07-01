Beyond Bordeaux: Ten unexpected wine destinations to explore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When you think of wine destinations, your mind might wander to the rolling hills of Tuscany or the sun-drenched vineyards of Napa Valley. But the world of wine is vast and full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

With enotourism on the rise worldwide, the team at The Little Fine Wine Company have compiled ten unexpected must-visit wine destinations that promise unique experiences and extraordinary flavours.

1. Moldova: Europe’s Best-Kept Wine Secret

Dive into Moldova’s ancient wine culture, where you can explore underground wine cellars like Cricova and Mileștii Mici, home to the world’s largest wine collection. Moldova boasts a winemaking tradition that dates back 5,000 years. Sip on traditional wines from indigenous grapes like Fetească Neagră and Rara Neagră. Join the festivities at the National Wine Day in October, where the country celebrates its rich vinous heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grapes hanging from trees on a vineyard

2. Georgia: The Cradle of Wine

Journey to the birthplace of wine in Georgia, where 8,000-year-old winemaking traditions are still alive. In the Kakheti region, taste unique amber wines fermented in qvevri (clay pots buried underground). Explore the stunning Alazani Valley, visit centuries-old monasteries producing their wines, and experience the deep history and hospitality of this ancient wine culture. Don't miss the vibrant Tbilisi Wine Festival, a true celebration of Georgian wine which takes place in early October annually.

3. Lebanon: Ancient Vines in the Bekaa Valley

With a winemaking history stretching back 5,000 years, Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley offers rich, complex wines. Explore Château Ksara, Lebanon’s oldest winery, and Château Musar, known for its distinctive blends of indigenous and international grape varieties. Savour the wines amid stunning landscapes, and enjoy a culinary adventure with local dishes that perfectly complement the region's robust wines.

4. Uruguay: South America’s Hidden Gem

Tannat is Uruguay’s rising star in the picturesque Canelones region. Tour family-owned wineries, enjoy robust wines, and feast on local grass-fed beef for an unforgettable culinary experience. Visit Montevideo for urban wine tours and explore the coastal region of Maldonado, where innovative winemakers are producing world-class wines. The annual Tannat Tasting Tour is a must for wine enthusiasts.

5. Tasmania, Australia: Cool Climate Excellence

Tasmania’s cool climate produces exceptional Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and sparkling wines. Wander through the Tamar Valley’s boutique wineries and attend the Effervescence Tasmania festival in November to celebrate the island’s top-notch sparkling wines. Explore the Coal River Valley, where historic estates offer refined wine and food pairings, and visit the Derwent Valley for its award-winning cool-climate wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Canada (Okanagan Valley): A Northern Delight

British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley combines stunning scenery with a burgeoning wine scene. Taste world-class ice wines and varietals like Merlot and Pinot Gris, and immerse yourself in the region’s vibrant wine festivals. Discover the Naramata Bench, known for its artisanal wineries, and take in the breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake. The Fall Wine Festival offers a unique opportunity to experience the valley's diverse wine offerings.

7. Switzerland: Alpine Elegance

Switzerland might surprise you with its quality wines. In Lavaux, a UNESCO World Heritage site, traverse terraced vineyards producing crisp Chasselas wines. Don’t miss the rare Fête des Vignerons, a winegrower festival held once every 25 years. Despite the next celebration not due to take place until 2035, it presents oenophiles with a great amount of time to prepare for this bucket-list occasion. The Valais region also offers superb Pinot Noir and Syrah, set against stunning alpine backdrops.

8. Greece (Santorini): Volcanic Vines

Santorini’s volcanic soil creates distinctively crisp and mineral-rich wines, especially the Assyrtiko grape. Savour these wines while soaking in breathtaking caldera views and exploring ancient vineyards on this idyllic island. Visit the island's boutique wineries, many of which offer stunning views and exceptional hospitality. The annual Santorini Wine Festival is a fantastic way to experience the island’s vinous offerings.

9. Hungary (Tokaj): Sweetness of History

Tokaj’s sweet Aszú wines have been celebrated for centuries. Visit historic cellars, learn about the unique winemaking process, and taste the “wine of kings and the king of wines” in this picturesque region. The Tokaj-Hegyalja Wine Region offers more than just sweet wines; discover dry Furmint and Hárslevelű wines that highlight Hungary's vinous diversity. The Tokaj Wine Festival is a highlight, offering tastings, music, and local cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Slovenia: A Blend of Cultures