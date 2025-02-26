Beyond the Stars: Why Scotland’s hospitality industry is more than just Michelin

Gillian Dalziel, Programme Manager of Diageo Learning for Life, shares her thoughts on Scotland’s hospitality industry.

The recent Michelin Awards ceremony at Kelvingrove in Glasgow was nothing short of spectacular. For the first time, this prestigious event was hosted in Scotland, showcasing the very best of our nation’s food and drink against the stunning backdrop of one of Glasgow’s most iconic venues. Congratulations to Edinburgh’s Lyla and Avery for earning their well-deserved stars, and to the five Scottish establishments awarded Bib Gourmands. These accolades are a testament to the exceptional talent and creativity thriving within Scotland’s hospitality industry.

Yet, while Michelin rightly celebrates the pinnacle of culinary excellence, it’s just as important to shine a light on the unsung heroes who contribute to Scotland’s vibrant food and drink landscape every day. The truth is, our industry is about more than just fine dining – it’s a multi-billion-pound contributor1 to our economy, pillar of our society, and at the core of our national reputation.

Scotland’s hospitality sector employs over 200,000 people while showcasing our culture, heritage, and famously warm welcome to visitors from around the world. From bustling city centre restaurants to cosy rural inns, these venues are not just places to eat and drink; they are community hubs, tourist magnets, and, crucially, they provide essential career opportunities for people from all walks of life.

I know this firsthand. My own journey in hospitality started behind the bar, working long shifts while studying and juggling other responsibilities. Those early experiences taught me resilience, teamwork, and leadership – skills that laid the foundation for my career today. They also gave me a deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication required to thrive in a hospitality career.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to grow within Diageo, a company that not only champions inclusivity but actively invests in nurturing talent through initiatives like the Learning for Life programme. Delivered in partnership with Springboard, Learning for Life empowers people from disadvantaged backgrounds with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to start a career in hospitality. Whether it’s a young person seeking their first job, a single parent returning to the workforce, or someone looking to get back into the workforce after facing personal struggles, our programme helps them build a better future – one that is accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstances.

And this is why hospitality is more than just a ‘nice to have’ – it’s vital to Scotland’s social and economic fabric. Despite that importance, the skills gap is real, and we need to inspire more people to see hospitality not just as a job but as a rewarding career with limitless potential.

From working behind the bar to now leading a programme that changes lives, I’ve witnessed firsthand how hospitality can elevate people. It’s not just about serving food or pouring drinks; it’s about creating memorable experiences, building communities, and showcasing the best of Scotland to the world. Our restaurants, hotels, and bars are often the first impression visitors get of our country, and it’s our people who make that impression so unforgettable.

While we continue to celebrate Michelin’s recognition of culinary excellence, let’s also celebrate the many other establishments, and the people who power them, that play an equally important role in Scotland’s thriving hospitality landscape. These venues provide jobs, mentorship, and life-changing opportunities, helping people from all walks of life build fulfilling careers.

Despite the many challenges it faces, Scotland’s hospitality industry is on the ascendancy in terms of its global reputation, showcasing our world-famous food and drink, including, of course, our iconic whiskies. It’s an industry built on passion, hard work, and the desire to make every guest feel welcomed and valued. It’s a community that I’m immensely proud to be part of, and it’s one that deserves to be celebrated.

By investing in people, embracing inclusivity, and inspiring the next generation, we can ensure that Scotland remains a world-class destination for food, drink, and unforgettable experiences. Let’s continue to celebrate our stars – both those in the spotlight and those behind the scenes – because they all play a crucial role in making Scotland’s hospitality industry truly exceptional.