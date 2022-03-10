Bid for new sushi cafe in Glasgow city centre rejected

Bothwell Sushi Ltd had applied to turn 7 Bothwell Street into a sushi cafe with takeaway, with seating outside.
However, Glasgow City Council planning officials rejected the plans, citing concerns over ventilation and the disposal of cooking odours, and arguing it is not in accordance with the development plan.
The unit has been vacant for some time, previously being used as a dry-cleaners.
The Japanese deli and takeaway would have sold mainly cold items, such as sushi, salads, sandwiches and yogurts.