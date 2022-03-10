Bid for new sushi cafe in Glasgow city centre rejected

Plans for a new Glasgow city centre sushi cafe have been refused.

Bothwell Sushi Ltd had applied to turn 7 Bothwell Street into a sushi cafe with takeaway, with seating outside.

However, Glasgow City Council planning officials rejected the plans, citing concerns over ventilation and the disposal of cooking odours, and arguing it is not in accordance with the development plan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This looks good! Credit: Shutterstock

The unit has been vacant for some time, previously being used as a dry-cleaners.