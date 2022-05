A Glasgow pub could soon be rebranded.

Mitchells and Butlers, owners of the The Pines, 210 Crookston Road, have applied to install new signage outside the pub.

Plans for the new signage shows that it would now be called The Gables.

The proposals, if approved by council planning officials, would see new signage and branding installed around the pub.