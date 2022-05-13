Bid to turn former Glasgow city centre betting shop into restaurant

A new restaurant could soon open at a former betting shop in Glasgow city centre.

Northwind Properties Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council planning officials to use the old betting shop at 228 Hope Street, on the corner with Renfrew Street, into a restaurant.

Before it was used as a bookies, the unit had served as a post office.

The applicant is arguing that the unit has been vacant since 2019, but that there has been little interest from possible occupiers, who are more interested in opening a food or drink venue.

The site on the corner of Renfrew Street and Hope Street.

The application states: “Repurposing and long-term occupation of the commercial property is hopefully supported. There may be opposition to restaurant use citing policy objections based on clustering of similar uses, however given the location and design of the existing listed building it is likely, if planning permission is refused, the unit will continue to remain vacant.