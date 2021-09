Plans to turn a Glasgow city centre ticket office into a cafe have been submitted.

The unit has most recently been used as a ticket office.

Dundas Heritable Investments is seeking permission to turn 3 Dundas Street - known as Dundas House - into a cafe.

The unit, which sits opposite Queen Street train station, has been used as a ticket office for ScotRail - the upper floors are used as office space.

A separate application for the alterations shows that the cafe would be called ‘Kaffateria’.