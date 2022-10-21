Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bid to turn North Glasgow pub into restaurant approved

A new restaurant could soon open in North Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
35 minutes ago

Glasgow City Council planning officials have approved plans to turn the former pub, The Brothers Bar, into a restaurant.

There have been plans to develop the site for a few years, including turning it into a house.

The Brothers Bar in North Glasgow.

Most Popular

The Saracen Street pub was previously known as the Bowman Bar, but it has been closed for several years.

There are no details about what the restaurant would be or offer.

RestaurantGlasgowPlanning