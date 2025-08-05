Glasgow actor Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, stars of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, have reunited to present Billy and Dom Eat the World, a travel and food series. Known for playing Middle Earth Hobbits Merry and Pippin, the two real-life best friends have travelled the globe, discovering interesting food along the way. All episodes are now available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have formed a new fellowship to embark on an international food and travel series that is now available to stream in the UK. The actors say they were keen to make a show which explores the world and discovers how food and drink can give “a real insight into a place, its people and its culture”.

In the first episode the comedy duo visit their friend Sir Ian McKellen in his London pub, The Grapes, on the bank of the river Thames, where they reminisce about their time together during the filming of The Lord of the Rings: “It happened we were looking at London pub culture and it just so happens Ian McKellen has a pub. He told us why he ended up in that part of London, and what pubs mean to Britain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Boyd says, "Dom and I wanted to tell interesting, honest stories in the series, whilst discovering some great cooking tips and secrets to pass on. We met so many wonderful people and heard their stories, from the sisters keeping the family business alive making black pudding in the Outer Hebrides, to a wonderful married couple and their delicious street food in Fukuoka, Japan. Seeing the different ways people make and eat food and how that creates a community has been such an amazing adventure, we can’t wait for people to see the show."

Dominic Monaghan said, “Billy and I have always explored places we’ve visited through food and also included each location in our podcasts, which seemed to be well received by the listeners. It felt about as natural as it can be to then build on these podcasts and create a tv show travelling the world and stuffing our faces with tasty treats. Two of our favourite things to do!”

Daniel Sharp, who produced the series for Dash Pictures says, “It’s been a pleasure working with Billy and Dom to bring this idea to life. They both have this genuine passion for food, travel and an insatiable appetite to discover new things and meet new people. We’re excited to share the trailer which gives a small glimpse of the show and everything that’s on offer for potential buyers.”

Supplied

Boyd told Collider magazine: "I think it’s a great way of meeting people and looking at people’s passions is through food. Why does someone open a restaurant, or why is someone excited about what their grandmother showed them how to cook? It’s a great way of starting a conversation and finding out about a place through the food that they eat and the history of that. It’s kind of the perfect way to start a conversation with someone, and then that can take you all over to different things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our favourite ways to get to know a city is to check out a local restaurant,” said Dom. “Myself, Billy, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin go to conventions very often, and one of the things we do over these weekends is pick a restaurant, and go and eat.”

Billy added: “Because Dom and I know each other so well, it becomes an easy thing to do. We’re not always looking for the easiest travel route, and we will spend six hours on a bus to make sure we get the story we want to tell. That makes it authentic.” Locations for the first series of Billy and Dom Eat the World are London, the Isles of Lewis and Harris, California, Texas, Japan, Manchester, Costa Rica and Switzerland

Billy Boyd was born in 1968 in Easterhouse to Mary and William Boyd. The talented young boy, inspired by Star Wars to try acting, got his first taste of it in his school's production of Oliver Twist when he was 10, also taking part in shows at Dolphin Arts Centre in Bridgeton. Both of his parents, who had been supportive of his acting aspirations, died within a year of each other when Billy was in his early teens and he was raised by his grandmother in Cranhill.

After leaving school at the age of 17, he worked as a printer's apprentice for four years before taking a job as a book-binder. After six years, Billy planned on going to America for a year, but before he went he called the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and asked about applying for when he got back. They still had space for the next semester and they asked him if he wanted to apply and he did. He was at the drama school in a three-year course for his bachelor of arts degree, studying everything from Shakespeare to puppet-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time Billy had a few small roles in TV series including Down Among The Big Boys and "Taggart. After graduating he performed in plays, including The Slab Boys and the 7:84 Theatre Company production of Caledonia Dreaming. He received a call from his agent about auditioning for The Lord of the Rings movies. He went along not expecting much, but within a few months Peter Jackson came out to Scotland to meet him and to audition him personally. While rehearsing for a show he received a call from his agent who said that the part of Pippin had been offered to him.

His film credits include Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Stone of Destiny and Irvine Welsh’s Ecstasy with TV roles in shows including Outlander, Grey’s Anatomy, Hollywood, The Simpsons and Washington Black.