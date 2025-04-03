Billy Connolly is no stranger to Glasgow hospitality and today we wanted to showcase the bars and restaurants that have been visited by the Big Yin.

He has been a regular at some of these establishments for years, whilst he’s delighted staff at others when he has popped in.

His love and affection for Glasgow has never gone away stating in a BBC documentary: “Comedy like drama is about conflict and Glasgow is my city of conflict. The views, the sounds, the smells of these streets are jammed with memories of being cold and warm. In love and heartbroken, crying with laughter and regret. I love Glasgow, but that love has always been matched with an urge to leave . To see over the horizon and that pull has made me a proud citizen of the world.

“Yet there’s always been a string in my heart that I’m glad pulls me back to where I’m from. To all the things that made me good and bad, Scotland - it’s a beautiful place.”

Here are eleven of Billy Connolly's favourite bars and restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Mediterraneo Ristorante & Champagne Bar Billy Connolly was spotted out and about in the Merchant City back in 2022 when he visited Italian eatery Mediterraneo & Champagne Bar. | Mediterraneo Ristorante & Champagne Bar

2 . Lychee Oriental Ahead of heading to Celtic Park the following day to watch his beloved Hoops take on Dunfermline Athletic in the cup, Billy Connolly enjoyed a meal with his family at Lychee Oriental on Mitchell Street. Chef Jimmy Lee said: "Its always nice to see familiar faces in our restaurant enjoying themselves. Billy was lovely and it was a real pleasure to meet and cook for such an iconic star." | Lychee Oriental

3 . Oak Tree Inn Billy Connolly enjoying mince ‘n’ tatties by the fire at The Oak Tree inn at Balmaha, Loch Lomond on a trip home in 2022. | Supplied

4 . The Scotia The Scotia was a favourite of Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty and a place where they used to perform. Along with Tam Harvey, the trio formed The Humblebums in 1965. | The Scotsman