Bird & Blend Tea Co. to open first Glasgow store in west end next month

Independent tea company Bird & Blend Tea Co. will open its first Glasgow store next month.

The new Bird & Blend Tea Co. store will open on November 3.

Opening on November 3, the store will showcase its range of teas, and the largest Matcha tea range that can be found in the UK, via its bespoke Tea Wall display, alongside the wide range of tea tools and utensils and its takeaway tea bar.

The store, at 215 Byres Road, will even run its own award-winning Mixology Workshops, where guests can learn all about tea and even blend their own to take home.

On opening day, the first 50 customers will receive an exclusive Glasgow Tote bag and lots of free tea.

What is Bird & Blend Tea Co.?

Bird & Blend create a fun, interactive in-store experience, mixing tea-based drinks including flavours as inventive as Birthday Cake and Blue Raspberry to Chocolate Digestives, alongside firm favourites Builders Breakfast Brew, Earl Grey Crème and many more.

In addition to mixing tea, the Glasgow team will also host live Matcha tea demos, a tea matching service, showcase new and innovative flavour combinations, run mixology masterclasses, events and so much more.

How many jobs will it create?

The new store is creating five new jobs. The new store manager and trainee manager head up the team, supported by 4 tea mixologist roles.

The Glasgow store is the sixth retail outlet opening in the last 18 months, following its launch on to the high street in 2013.

What is Bird & Blend Tea Co. saying?