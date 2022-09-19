One of Glasgow’s most popular fish and chip shops has re-opened.

Blue Lagoon has re-opened its Gordon Street restaurant - next to Glasgow Central train station - after the completition of a major refurbishment.

The city centre favourite has been extended and now offers a sit-in restaurant, as well as a takeaway.

The business was able to extend into the former Newsbox convenience store in the next property.

It’s one of the most popular fish and chip shops in Glasgow.

Conditions attached to the original planning application mean the new service will be able to open from 9am to 5am daily, the same hours as the chippy.

Explaining the decision to extend in the planning application, Blue Lagoon said it would have “a positive impact on the vitality and viability of this part of Gordon Street and the wider city centre”.