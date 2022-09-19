Blue Lagoon re-opens city centre restaurant after major refurbishment
One of Glasgow’s most popular fish and chip shops has re-opened.
Blue Lagoon has re-opened its Gordon Street restaurant - next to Glasgow Central train station - after the completition of a major refurbishment.
The city centre favourite has been extended and now offers a sit-in restaurant, as well as a takeaway.
The business was able to extend into the former Newsbox convenience store in the next property.
Conditions attached to the original planning application mean the new service will be able to open from 9am to 5am daily, the same hours as the chippy.
Explaining the decision to extend in the planning application, Blue Lagoon said it would have “a positive impact on the vitality and viability of this part of Gordon Street and the wider city centre”.
The application added: “The proposed alterations to the unit have been developed to protect and enhance the character and style of the listed building and to provide a unit which will meet the needs of the restaurant for the foreseeable future and furthermore, the proposal will facilitate the growth of a well-established business at this location.”