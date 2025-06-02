Part of The RAD Hotel Group since 2022, the family-owned property has undergone extensive renovations, including this final phase that includes a newly built wraparound extension housing Tales, a lounge bar and private dining room, and elevated public spaces to create an extraordinary setting to come together for relaxed dining, get togethers or large scale celebrations. This final phase completes earlier refurbishments to the hotel’s grand ballroom, luxurious bedrooms and new stunning suites. A truly sympathetic restoration project designed to blend timeless romance with modern Scottish luxury.

Officially opening today (Monday, 2nd June) after a successful soft launch weekend, Tales will operate seven days a week from noon until 10pm offering seasonal Scottish cuisine, and sweeping, magnetic views of the iconic River Doon and gardens below. The name and concept are rooted in the poetic legacy of Robert Burns, who famously penned many of his greatest works just steps from the hotel on the iconic Brig o’ Doon bridge.

As guests enter the hotel, they’ll find the former Coven restaurant transformed into a new lounge, complete with a bespoke marble bar and cosy lounge seating that retains the original monochrome chequered tiles that’s woven into the legacy of the hotel. Adjacent is an intimate private dining room for up to 24 guests, ideal for quiet celebrations or pre-dinner gatherings or semi private spaces with picturesque views seating up to 16.

Beyond the lounge, you’ll find a 80-cover romantic dining space that takes inspiration from old world forgotten libraries with a contrasting earthy and burgundy colour palette, gold illuminating accents, alongside comfortable leather-backed oxblood seating to create a truly magical setting to dine.

Walnut parquet flooring, Old English chestnut leather, and bespoke marble tables, each one custom designed anchor the space in tradition while adding character and craft. Framing the unspoiled river views and mirroring the garden trees, are signature dried floral chandeliers festooned across the ceiling and crafted by Fleur De Galerie, with suspended hanging glass pendants and sultry structural lighting adding an enchanting glow to the room.

Storytelling is featured throughout with local art adorning the walls, and a hand-painted Tam O’ Shanter mural by artist Roderick McKenzie, B.A (Hons.) Fine Art. (Glasgow SA) ROI, which also pays homage to Scottish mythology. Exquisitely crafted bespoke porcelain plates feature six hand-drawn illustrations that honour the legends and landscapes of Ayrshire immortalised onto plates. These include the bloom of a red, red rose, the Auld Brig, dancing witches, and the grand Burns Monument. Whilst a year-round outdoor terrace completes the scene, offering the perfect spot for summer drinks or alfresco dining.

The interiors, curated by Lucid Interiors in collaboration with co-owner Vivien Kyle, reflect the restaurant’s storytelling ethos.

“I wanted Tales to feel like stepping into a storybook. Something rooted in heritage but filled with imagination,” says co-owner of RAD Hotel Group, Vivien Kyle. “Each space feels like its own chapter, from the cosy booths to the visual anchor of the riverside views. The palette, textures, and layout are all about creating little moments of magic.”

On the menu, Tales reflects the same imaginative approach as the interiors, with locally-sourced seasonal Scottish flavours and comfort-led classic dishes. Diners can expect standout mains like individual Scotch Beef Wellingtons served with maple-glazed carrots and fondant potatoes, Seared Monkfish and King Prawn Curry with mango madras and coriander rice, or the Highlander Fries loaded with haggis and peppercorn sauce.

Starters include a signature Scotch Egg wrapped in haggis and sausage, fresh mussels of the day, or modern Crab Tacos with lime mayo. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy showstoppers like Limoncello Crème Brûlée and the dreamy Triple Chocolate Pavlova. An imaginative cocktail list and extensive wine and whisky menus complement the story-driven experience.

Brig o’ Doon’s new restaurant, Tales, is now open. Operating seven days a week from 12 until late, bookings are live here.

