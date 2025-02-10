British coffeehouse chain Costa to open new store in empty East Kilbride premises

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
The chain will be opening their third premises in the South Lanarkshire town later this year

British coffeehouse chain Costa are to open new premises in East Kilbride later this year after planning permission was approved for a new store in Lindsayfield.

They will open in the former Ice Lab dessert shop at Lindsayfield Retail Parade next door to family run Marini’s fish and chip shop. Last year, plans were also approved to open the town’s third McDonald’s drive-thru on Lindsayfield Road.

Costa already have two premises in the South Lanarkshire town which are found at The Plaza, Shopping Centre and Kingsgate Retail Park.

American multinational chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen were the latest addition to East Kilbride after they opened a new branch at Lee Burn Court in the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant.

East Kilbride locals reacted to the news positively saying: “Business for the area and the shop isn’t sitting empty.”

Another local added: “I like it, It’s about time that side of the town got something decent. “

