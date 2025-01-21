Kebab houses in Glasgow, Motherwell and Bellshill have been nominated for the award, the winner of which will be announced later this year.
Glasgow has a rich tradition of kebab houses, and that’s reflected in the shortlist with half of the nominees coming from the city - including Shawarma King, the kebab house which has won plaudits from across the city.
Here are the 7 kebab houses nominated for the Best in Scotland award.
1. 'BABS
From the same people that behind Bread Meats Bread. 49 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PT | Glasgowist
2. Hajar's Shawarma
Hajar's Shawarma has four locations situated around Glasgow. 450a Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD | Shawarma Police
3. King Roj Shawarma
Out in Finnieston King Roj Shawarma is well worth a try. 1204 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ | Google Maps
4. Shawarma King
Shawarma King is one of the best known kebab shops in the city. 113 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB | Contributed
