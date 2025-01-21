British Kebab Awards: 7 kebab shops in and around Glasgow up for best in Scotland award

Seven restaurants in and around Glasgow have been shortlisted for the Best Kebab House in Scotland award.

Kebab houses in Glasgow, Motherwell and Bellshill have been nominated for the award, the winner of which will be announced later this year.

Glasgow has a rich tradition of kebab houses, and that’s reflected in the shortlist with half of the nominees coming from the city - including Shawarma King, the kebab house which has won plaudits from across the city.

Here are the 7 kebab houses nominated for the Best in Scotland award.

From the same people that behind Bread Meats Bread. 49 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PT

1. 'BABS

From the same people that behind Bread Meats Bread. 49 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PT | Glasgowist

Hajar's Shawarma has four locations situated around Glasgow. 450a Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD

2. Hajar's Shawarma

Hajar's Shawarma has four locations situated around Glasgow. 450a Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD | Shawarma Police

Out in Finnieston King Roj Shawarma is well worth a try. 1204 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ

3. King Roj Shawarma

Out in Finnieston King Roj Shawarma is well worth a try. 1204 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ | Google Maps

Shawarma King is one of the best known kebab shops in the city. 113 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB

4. Shawarma King

Shawarma King is one of the best known kebab shops in the city. 113 King St, Glasgow G1 5RB | Contributed

