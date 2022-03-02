Buck’s Bar announces plans for fourth Glasgow restaurant

Popular American-style food restaurant Buck’s Bar has announced plans for a fourth Glasgow branch.

It comes just weeks after a third opened - the first Southside branch, at the former Sapori d’Italia unit on Cathcart Road.

The restaurant posted on social media: “Hot on the heels of Buck’s Bar South Side…. 🔥 “Today we can confirm that a 4th Buck’s Bar is coming soon! “We will reveal the next Glasgow location shortly. “Stay tuned Buckers.”

What is Buck’s Bar?

The restaurant focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers.

The business currently has three restaurants - the one in the Southside, as well as branches on West Regent Street and Trongate.