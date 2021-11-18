Buck’s Bar to open new restaurant in Glasgow south side

A new Buck’s Bar restaurant is to open in Glasgow’s south side.

The new restaurant will be the third Buck’s Bar in Glasgow.

It was announced yesterday that the business has bought the Sapori d’Italia site on Cathcart Road. This will make it the third Buck’s Bar restaurant in Glasgow.

Work has now started on transforming the site, with the aim of opening the new bar, restaurant, takeaway and delivery service in January.

What is Buck’s Bar?

The restaurant focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers.

The business currently has two restaurants - West Regent Street and Trongate. This will be its first restaurant in the south side of the city.

You can see the full menu on the Buck’s Bar website.

What did the Sapori d’Italia team say?

The restaurant posted on social media: “2011-2021….Have been 10 successful years.

“Complicate and satisfying at the same time Sapori d ‘Italia Ends Today …..it’s time to move on Our Family and our Kids need us.

“A special Thank You to all of you for your support and helping to reach our achievement.