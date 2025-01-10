Burns Night 2025: 6 Glasgow whisky bars to celebrate Burns Night

Burns Night is a time to enjoy Scottish traditions and nothing says traditional more than enjoying a few drams to celebrate Scotland’s greatest poet.

Glasgow has no shortage of great whisky bars that you can head to for your favourite dram, so we decided to pick out some of our favourites across the city,

Here are six of the best whisky bars to celebrate Burns Night in Glasgow this year.

1 . The Pot Still The Pot Still in the city centre has a massive selection of whiskies They have over 1000 whiskies meaning you won't be short in toasting Burns on the night. 154 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still

2 . Ubiquitous Chip The bar upstairs at Ubiquitous Chip has a fine selection of whisky and is a favourite place for a dram in the West End. The Chip always celebrates Burns Night in a big way. 12 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Ubiquitous Chip

3 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is found in Glasgow’s trendy Finnieston area and offers a huge range of whiskies, craft beers and occasional live Scottish folk music. It’s the perfect cosy Glasgow pub to celebrate Burns Night in January. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Glasgow Life