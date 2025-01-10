Burns Night 2025: 6 Glasgow whisky bars to celebrate Burns Night

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:17 GMT

These are some of the best whisky bars to celebrate Burns Night in Glasgow

Burns Night is a time to enjoy Scottish traditions and nothing says traditional more than enjoying a few drams to celebrate Scotland’s greatest poet.

Glasgow has no shortage of great whisky bars that you can head to for your favourite dram, so we decided to pick out some of our favourites across the city,

Here are six of the best whisky bars to celebrate Burns Night in Glasgow this year.

1. The Pot Still

The Pot Still in the city centre has a massive selection of whiskies They have over 1000 whiskies meaning you won't be short in toasting Burns on the night. 154 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still

2. Ubiquitous Chip

The bar upstairs at Ubiquitous Chip has a fine selection of whisky and is a favourite place for a dram in the West End. The Chip always celebrates Burns Night in a big way. 12 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Ubiquitous Chip

3. The Ben Nevis

The Ben Nevis is found in Glasgow’s trendy Finnieston area and offers a huge range of whiskies, craft beers and occasional live Scottish folk music. It’s the perfect cosy Glasgow pub to celebrate Burns Night in January. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Glasgow Life

4. The Gate

The Gallowgate bar has a treasure trove of whisky to explore and the city's finest selection of whisky cocktails. A lovely little relaxed spot for Burns Night. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate

