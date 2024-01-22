Burns Night is a great chance to sit round the table with family or friends and have a delicious meal followed by a few drams.
Some do tend to forget all about the occasion and pick up a haggis last minute from the supermarket, but we've put together a list of six of the best butchers in Glasgow where you can buy a haggis from.
1. David Cox Butchers
David Cox Butchers in Bridgeton have once again packed the the cabinet this week with the absolute finest Haggis about. This year, they will be stocking their all round year Haggis Bungs 450g, Natural Skin 500g and 1KG.
2. Donald Butchers
Donald Butchers in Hyndland and Uddingston always offer a great range of Haggis around Burns Night no matter whether you want to go for the traditional or something a bit different.
3. David S Mason
You can discover the soulful taste of haggis at David S Mason butchers this Burns Night who offer a quality product that is rich and authentic with every bite.
4. Gary Walker Butcher
Gary Walker Butcher also have a cracking range of haggis products for Burns Night this year which includes haggis truffles with peppercorn breadcrumb, haggis bombay bon bons, sliced haggis, haggis bungs steak and haggis scotch pies