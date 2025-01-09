Burns Night in Glasgow: Where you can celebrate Burns Night in Glasgow in 2025

The days around January 25 are when we come together as Scots to celebrate our national bard, Robert Burns. The Ayrshire-born poet is not just considered Scotland’s most important poet, but also one of the most important globally.

His poems and songs are well-known to just about every Scot, and who can resist following along to poems like To a Mouse - “Wee, sleeket, cowran, tim’rous beastie”.

Plenty of places around Glasgow will be celebrating his birthday this year - with opportunities for kids to get involved too. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Burns Night celebrations.

1 . Murder Maist Fowl - Burns Night Murder Mystery A Burns Night with a difference at Arta as you immerse yourself in a murder mystery set in 1792. Tickets are £60 per person and include a 3 course meal, dram of whiskey on arrival and the interactive show. Saturday, 25 January. Arta - 62 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1PA | Contributed

2 . Gang Thegither Wi Us This Burns Night The Citizen will celebrate the national poet of Scotland with a Burns Supper on Thursday, 23 January. A healthy helping of haggis, neeps and tatties followed by a wee nip of The Macallan 12 in tribute. £40 per person. The Citizen - 24 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU | Contributed

3 . Burns Night at the Museum Take part in a truly unique Burns Night experience as actors celebrate the Bard with a an exclusive stadium tour brought to life by talented actors celebrating the 1960 European Cup Final, Eintracht Frankfurt v Real Madrid, followed by a whisky tasting from Clydeside Distillery. £99 per person. Friday, 24 January 2025. Hampden Park - Letherby Dr, Glasgow G42 9BA Photo: Google Maps