Burrell Collection can now sell alcohol

Glasgow’s reopened Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park has been handed a licence to serve alcohol.

The museum, which houses thousands of objects from the collection of shipping merchant and art collector Sir William Burrell, underwent a £68m refurbishment over six years.

It was reopened to the public in March before King Charles attended an official reopening on Thursday, nearly 40 years since his mother, Queen Elizabeth, initially opened the venue.

Bosses at the Burrell, which is managed by Glasgow Life, the arms-length body running culture and leisure services for the council, have now secured a provisional premises licence, allowing the sale of alcohol on site.

King Charles III views stain glass windows during a visit to the Burrell Collection

They appeared before the city’s Licensing Board on Friday to request the licence, which will allow drinks to be served in the restaurant and outdoor area as well as “small alcohol display in the gift shop”.

Andrew Hunter, representing the Burrell Collection, said the premises was effectively asking for its licence back after a period of closure to allow renovations to take place. He described the museum as a “treasured and iconic venue in Glasgow”.

