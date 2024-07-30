Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bute Blend coffee has been awarded a gold star in this year's Great Taste Awards

Based on the Scottish Isle of Bute, the Isle of Bute Coffee has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized 1-star Great Taste award for its “Bute Blend”, expertly roasted by Dear Green in Glasgow.

13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and Isle of Bute Coffee was dubbed “evenly roasted with distinct notes of vanilla and chocolate on the nose, with a softness.. a creaminess.. on the finish” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

A total of 3,938 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,386 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 266 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

Described as “high end fruity, clean and zingy”, this Bute Blend was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.Made with speciality grade coffee beans from Brazil and Colombia and produced to B corp standards by Dear Green Roasters, the Bute Blend was one of 5,590 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2024.

Mhairi Mackenzie from Isle of Bute Coffee comments: “We are delighted to have won a Great Taste award for our Bute Blend. It has been a personal aim to increase awareness of the Isle of Bute and the many fantastic producers we have here on Bute and in Scotland. We are proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our own Bute Blend.