Cafe Ibiza to open on Maryhill Road as The Botany bar is sold

A taste of the Ibiza lifestyle is coming to Glasgow with the news that a bar and restaurant has been sold and is set for a makeover. The venue was formerly known as the Strathmore bar to the north of the West End. Long established restaurateur Alan Tomkins took over the building in 2018 with business partner Calum Lawson when it was redesigned in a £200,000 investment to create The Botany.

Smith and Clough Business Associates have confirmed the sale: "With the sun shining today in Glasgow it seems an appropriate time to announce the sale of the Botany Bar and Restaurant on Maryhill Road, and that it will soon be relaunching as Cafe Ibiza, bringing a bit of the Balearics to the west end of Glasgow"

Jonathan Clough said: "Having sold the Botany to industry veteran Crawford Brechin in 2020, we were delighted to act for him in the disposal, and after receiving strong levels of interest, the business has been sold to Jack Quirk.

"We understand the business will be closing next week for a refurbishment before launching as Cafe Ibiza on May 11."

The venue had originally been placed on the market for £99,000, with the price then adjusted to £75,000 in June last year. No details on the final terms of the deal have been released.

Sitting at the junction of Queen Margaret Drive and Maryhill Road, the Ibiza Cafe will be close to the Forth & Clyde Canal and the University of Glasgow’s largest student accommodation campus at Murano Street Student Village which boasts almost 1200 bedrooms.