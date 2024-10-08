Crow Road is one of Glasgow’s best known streets and runs between Partick and Anniesland through Broomhill and other areas.

Although people wouldn’t assume that it has a bustling food and drink scene, we can easily prove them wrong as there are several great spots which you have to try out on the street.

From morning coffees to family run restaurants, here are nine of the best spots on Crow Road.

1 . Wee Paree Wee Paree is a great spot to head to for brunch in Broomhill. Nothing beats sitting outside here with a coffee. 240 Crow Rd, Glasgow G11 7PZ. | Wee Paree

2 . Little SoHo Jordanhill Little SoHo Jordanhill is a family owned local Italian restaurant where you can enjoy pizza and pasta. Dogs are also welcome so make sure to head on down. 512 Crow Road, Glasgow, G13 1NU. | Little Soho Jordanhill

3 . Kothel Co Head to Kothel for a selection of sandwiches, cakes, artisan breads and great quality coffee. It's walk in only so you won't be stuck for a table. 300 Crow Rd, Glasgow G11 7HS. | Kothel Co

4 . Lock 27 Lock 27 is one of the best spots to head to in Glasgow on a warm summers day. You can sit back and enjoy a few drinks looking over the Forth & Clyde canal. 1100 Crow Rd, Glasgow G13 1JT. | Lock 27