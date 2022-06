Caffe Nero has been given the green light to open a new coffee shop in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee shop chain has been given planning permission from Glasgow City Council to use the retail unit at 18 Gordon Street as a coffee shop.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit used to be the home of a Cath Kidston clothing store, however, the store closed in late 2019, before the business closed all its stores one year later.

Caffe Nero submitted plans at the start of 2022 to use the unit, and planning permission from the council means the company can now move ahead with these plans.