CAMRA Good Beer Guide: 10 Glasgow city centre pubs you need to visit according to CAMRA

Callum McCormack
News Features Writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:41 BST

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide has revealed its must visit pubs, we checked out the Glasgow City Centre recommendations.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide is a bible to those looking for the best pubs around the UK. It looks at 4,500 pubs and bars, and recommends the best annually.

A huge number of pubs around Glasgow are included in the list, but we have whitled it down to 10 in the City Centre that we think you need to visit.

Read on for 10 Glasgow city centre pubs you need to visit, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

2 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DH

1. The Counting House

2 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DH | Google Maps

36 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD

2. The Crystal Palace

36 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD | Wetherspoons

260-292 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8QW.

3. The Sir John Moore

260-292 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8QW. | Wetherspoons

17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE

4. The Horseshoe

17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE | N/A

