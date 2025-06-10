The CAMRA Good Beer Guide is a bible to those looking for the best pubs around the UK. It looks at 4,500 pubs and bars, and recommends the best annually.

A huge number of pubs around Glasgow are included in the list, but we have whitled it down to 10 in the City Centre that we think you need to visit.

Read on for 10 Glasgow city centre pubs you need to visit, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

1 . The Counting House 2 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DH | Google Maps

2 . The Crystal Palace 36 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD | Wetherspoons

3 . The Sir John Moore 260-292 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8QW. | Wetherspoons

4 . The Horseshoe 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE | N/A