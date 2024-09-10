Glasgow is a city well-known for its vibrant food and drink and many of the city’s top restaurants have welcomed a number of famous faces over the years. We have put together a list of some of the famous faces from the world of music who have been spotted out and about in Glasgow enjoying a meal or drink as the likes of Rolling Stone Mick Jagger, Paisley star Paolo Nutini and Beyoncé have all dined at some of the city’s top restaurants.