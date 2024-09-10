Glasgow is a city well-known for its vibrant food and drink and many of the city’s top restaurants have welcomed a number of famous faces over the years.
We have put together a list of some of the famous faces from the world of music who have been spotted out and about in Glasgow enjoying a meal or drink as the likes of Rolling Stone Mick Jagger, Paisley star Paolo Nutini and Beyoncé have all dined at some of the city’s top restaurants.
Here are the musicians who have had a bite to eat before or after a major gig in the city.
1. Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini is a regular visitor to one of Glasgow's best Italian restaurants, La Lanterna. | La Lanterna
2. Madonna
Madonna was spotted dancing the night away at Kokomo back in December 2015. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty
3. Bobby Gillespie
Staff at Cafe Strange Brew were left 'starstruck' when a very familiar face popped in to the Southside eatery with Alan McGee for a bite to eat on a visit to Glasgow in March 2018 | Cafe Strange Brew
4. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday and Wednesday night as part of her GUTS world tour. The Grammy award-winning pop star was spotted at the West Side Tavern on Dumbarton Road. | West Side Tavern
