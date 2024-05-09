Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted out and about in Partick after her Wednesday night show at the OVO Hydro

Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday and Wednesday night as part of her GUTS world tour.

The Grammy award-winning pop star was spotted at the West Side Tavern on Dumbarton Road with the bar sharing an image of her of their social media.

Taking to social media they said: “Thank you so much for joining us last night Olivia Rodrigo.”