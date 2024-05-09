Celebrities in Glasgow: Olivia Rodrigo spotted at popular Partick bar after Hydro gig
Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday and Wednesday night as part of her GUTS world tour.
The Grammy award-winning pop star was spotted at the West Side Tavern on Dumbarton Road with the bar sharing an image of her of their social media.
Taking to social media they said: “Thank you so much for joining us last night Olivia Rodrigo.”
The Driving Licence singer had previously been spotted out and about in Glasgow during her visit along with boyfriend Louis Partridge as the pair stayed at the luxury Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel. Rodrigo was also spotted at PureGym on Bath Street.
