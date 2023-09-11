Celentano’s join forces with Ka Pao for event dinner

Two of the city’s best restaurants unite for a one-night cooking crossover

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 22nd October, two culinary worlds are set to collide as the award-winning Italian-inspired Celentano’s welcomes Southeast Asian restaurant Ka Pao to Cathedral House near High Street to the east of city centre.

Bringing together the rich traditions and flavours of Italy with the bold and vibrant tastes of Southeast Asia to create an innovative and exciting collaborative menu.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renowned for their exciting cocktail collection using foraged and homegrown seasonal ingredients, a curated drinks list to compliment the flavours of the evening will be available alongside a selection of organic and biodynamic wines.

The four-course set menu is £49 per person and includes a cocktail upon arrival. Vegetarian options will be available on the evening and dietary requirements must be made known in advance.

Tickets are now on sale from the Celentano’s website celentanosglasgow.com. Advance tickets only.

On the Menu: Celentanto’s x Ka Pao

SNACKS

Celentano’s Sourdough – Nam Prik Ong

Oyster – Green Nam Jam

White Crab – Calamansi – Coconut – shrimp Cracker

PRIMI

Clay Pot ‘Noodles’ – Lobster – Khao Soi Spice – Chilli Jam

SECONDI

Rib on the Bone – Green Peppercorn Glaze

Beef Trim – Chuu Chee Curry

Free Company Salad – Blackberry Som Tam

DESSERT