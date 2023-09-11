Celentano’s join forces with Ka Pao for event dinner
Two of the city’s best restaurants unite for a one-night cooking crossover
On Sunday 22nd October, two culinary worlds are set to collide as the award-winning Italian-inspired Celentano’s welcomes Southeast Asian restaurant Ka Pao to Cathedral House near High Street to the east of city centre.
Bringing together the rich traditions and flavours of Italy with the bold and vibrant tastes of Southeast Asia to create an innovative and exciting collaborative menu.
Renowned for their exciting cocktail collection using foraged and homegrown seasonal ingredients, a curated drinks list to compliment the flavours of the evening will be available alongside a selection of organic and biodynamic wines.
The four-course set menu is £49 per person and includes a cocktail upon arrival. Vegetarian options will be available on the evening and dietary requirements must be made known in advance.
Tickets are now on sale from the Celentano’s website celentanosglasgow.com. Advance tickets only.
On the Menu: Celentanto’s x Ka Pao
SNACKS
Celentano’s Sourdough – Nam Prik Ong
Oyster – Green Nam Jam
White Crab – Calamansi – Coconut – shrimp Cracker
PRIMI
Clay Pot ‘Noodles’ – Lobster – Khao Soi Spice – Chilli Jam
SECONDI
Rib on the Bone – Green Peppercorn Glaze
Beef Trim – Chuu Chee Curry
Free Company Salad – Blackberry Som Tam
DESSERT
Lemongrass Panna Cotta – Gelato