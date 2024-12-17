Celtic cup final hero spotted at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant in the West End
Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was spotted dining at La Lanterna in Glasgow’s West End after making himself a hero in the Premier Sports cup final win over derby rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.
After the dramatic cup final finished 3-3 after extra time, the Danish international saved a penalty from Rangers defender Rıdvan Yılmaz to give his side the advantage in the penalty shoot-out. Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda went on to convert their penalties for Celtic to win the final 5-4 on penalties.
Taking to social media, La Lanterna West End said: “A big thank you to Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for stopping by La Lanterna West End after the Cup Match last night!
“It was a pleasure to have you in for a quick bite to refuel—always great to welcome legends through our doors!”
The Hoops keeper is not the only famous face from the footballing world to have been spotted dining at the Italian restaurant in the West End as Sir Alex Ferguson, Phillipe Clement and Daizen Maeda have all been pictured at the restaurant on Great Western Road at Kelvinbridge.
Schmeichel has previously been spotted out and about enjoying Glasgow hospitality as he was pictured at the Wok Star takeaway on Cathcart Road who described the 38-year-old as the “coolest goalie in Glasgow.”
