Celtic first team star spotted dining at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant

The winger was spotted out and about over near Bellahouston Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic first team star Yang has been spotted at one of Glasgow’s best loved Italian restaurants.

The winger dined at Bella Vita on Mosspark Boulevard before his side travelled to Germany to take on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Bavaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a heartbreaking night for Brendan Rodgers’ side who were seconds away from a historic win in Germany that would of taken the match to extra time. The Scottish champions went toe to toe with Bayern for majority of the game and took the lead just after the hour mark when Nicolas Kuhn scored against his former side. This pulled the tie level, with the first leg finishing Celtic 1-2 Bayern in Glasgow’s East End.

Bella Vita

The six-time Champions League winners managed to pull a goal back deep into stoppage time thanks to Canadian international Alphonso Davies to secure their place in the last sixteen of the competition.

Taking to social media, the Italian restaurant said: “Fantastic having Yang in again and for his kind gift of a match worn Celtic top.

“Looking forward to seeing you again my friend!

The spot near Bellahouston Park is no stranger to welcoming famous faces through the door as the likes of Rod Stewart, Kris Boyd, Ronny Deila and actor Gianni Capaldi have all been spotted enjoying food at the restaurant.