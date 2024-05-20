Celtic hero Joe Hart spotted at popular Glasgow West End Italian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Hart had one of his final meals at a popular Glasgow West End restaurant

Joe Hart was spotted dining at a popular Glasgow West End deli and restaurant over the weekend who wished him all the best for the future.

The former England international was pictured at Eusebi Deli with staff after what had been a rollercoaster weekend for the Celtic keeper who played his final match at Celtic Park on Saturday as Brendan Rodgers’ side lifted the league title after defeating St Mirren 3-2.

Eusebi Deli took to their social media saying: “Team of champions.

“Arrivederci and good luck Joe Hart.”